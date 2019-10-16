Shad Khan: The Jaguars are doing just fine today

Jaguars owner Shad Khan said last week that he expected Jalen Ramsey to return to the lineup against the Saints after having a “heart-to-heart” conversation with the cornerback.

Khan turned out to be wrong about that and his statement earlier this month that the Jaguars had no plans to trade Ramsey didn’t age well either. Ramsey is now a member of the Rams and Khan issued a statement on Wednesday that echoed head coach Doug Marrone’s call to turn the focus back to the team as a whole.

“The Jacksonville Jaguars are doing just fine today,” Khan said. “I give kudos to our football staff for not only managing this matter extremely well, but giving our team and fans a lot to look forward to in years to come. Credit also goes to our players for their professional approach throughout this situation. It did not go unnoticed. Now it’s time to turn the attention again to what’s most important — the Jacksonville Jaguars.”

Khan said in September that the Jaguars would do the best thing for the team when it came to Ramsey’s trade request and nabbing a pair of first-round picks was definitely a positive for the organization’s long-term outlook. We’ll start finding out what it means for their short-term success in Cincinnati this weekend.