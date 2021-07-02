Sha'Carri Richardson could miss Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for marijuana

U.S. sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson has been suspended for one month after testing positive for marijuana, the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency announced Friday morning.

The positive test result invalidates Richardson's performance at the U.S. Olympic trials in Eugene, Oregon, where she won the women's 100-meter dash, and will prevent the 21-year-old from competing in her signature event at the Tokyo Olympics later this month.

Richarson issued an apology on NBC's "Today" show on Friday morning.

"I want to take responsibility for my actions," Richardson said on NBC. "I know what I did. I know what I'm supposed to do. I know what I'm allowed not to do, and I still made that decision."

In response to a question from host Savannah Guthrie, Richardson confirmed that she ingested marijuana after an interview with a reporter in which the reporter informed her that her biological mother had died. She said it was a heavy emotional burden for her to carry on the eve of such a critical event, and that it sent her into a state of "emotional panic."

"It's never been a steroid. It will never be a steroid," she said.

Marijuana is prohibited in-competition under World Anti-Doping Agency rules.

In the wake of Richardson's positive test, Jenna Prandini, who finished fourth in the 100 at trials on June 19, will replace Richardson in the 100 in Tokyo. Javianne Oliver and Teahna Daniels, who were second and third respectively, are also on the team. Gabby Thomas is penciled in as the alternate in the event.

It appears that Richardson could still be selected as a member of the women's 4x100 relay team, because that event will take place after her suspension is over. The USATF has discretion to select the members of its relay teams.

"Sha’Carri Richardson’s situation is incredibly unfortunate and devastating for everyone involved," USA Track & Field said in a statement. "Athlete health and well-being continue to be one of USATF’s most critical priorities and we will work with Sha’Carri to ensure she has ample resources to overcome any mental health challenges now and in the future."

Sha'Carri Richardson (USA) wins women's 100m heat in 10.74 during the USATF Golden Games at Hilmer Lodge Stadium.

Richardson was among the favorites to win the 100 in Tokyo after running a 10.86 in the final at trials last month to qualify for her first Olympics. She was scheduled to run at Sunday's Diamond League meeting in Stockholm before withdrawing from the event Wednesday.

Richardson’s season-best of 10.72 is the second-fastest time in the world this year.

