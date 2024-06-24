Sha’Carri Richardson Wins 100 Meter Final, Qualifies For 2024 Paris Olympics

Sha’Carri Richardson is headed to the 2024 Paris Olympics after a winning performance at the Olympic trials at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. On Saturday (June 22), the track star finished in first place with a time of 10.71 per CNN, the fastest time in the 100m in the world this year, claiming her spot at her first Olympic games.

The win comes after Richardson advanced to the semifinals on Friday (June 21). She finished in first place, although she stumbled at the start and ran with an untied shoe.

Melissa Jefferson and Twanisha Terry also qualified for the Paris Olympics after finishing in second and third place, respectively.

Twanisha Terry, third, Melissa Jefferson, second, and Sha’Carri Richardson, first place, react after competing in the women’s 100 meter final on Day Two of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track & Field Trials at Hayward Field on June 22, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon.

“Definitely still confident, still my exciting normal self, but more so overwhelmed with just emotions of joy,” described the 24-year-old after crossing the finish line according to ESPN.

“I know that the hard work I’ve put into, not just physically on the track but as well as mentally and emotionally to grow into the mature young lady that I am today and that I’m going to grow into was a full-fledged surreal moment for me to actually embrace and be able to show to the world and on the track.”

Sha’Carri Richardson poses with her gold medal after winning the women’s 100 meter final on Day Two of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track & Field Trials at Hayward Field on June 22, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon.

She continued in a statement, “Everything I’ve been through is everything I have been through to be in this moment right now.” Richardson added, “There’s nothing I’ve been through that hasn’t designed me to sit right here in front of you to answer this question.”

Richardson notoriously did not compete in the 2021 pandemic-delayed Tokyo Olympic games after a positive test for marijuana disqualified her despite her success in that year’s U.S. trials in the 100 meters.

Sha’Carri Richardson holds her gold medal with nails after competing in the women’s 100 meter final on Day Two of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track & Field Trials at Hayward Field on June 22, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon.

“In the past three years, I’ve grown a better understanding of myself, a deeper respect and appreciation for my gift that I have in the sport, as well as my responsibility to the people that believe in and support me,” Richardson elaborated.

“I feel like all of those components have helped me grow and will continue to help me grow into the young lady that I have been divined and by God been blessed to be.”

Watch Sha’Carri Richardson qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics below.

