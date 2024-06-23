Sha’Carri Richardson storms to 100m gold at U.S. Olympic Trials

EUGENE, Ore. (WCMH) — Three years after her Olympic trials victory was erased by a positive test for marijuana, Sha’Carri Richardson left no doubt this time.

The 24-year-old sprinter exploded to the front to win the women’s 100 meter dash, with a time of 10.71 seconds, earning her a spot on the U.S. Olympic Team. Melissa Jefferson, who finished second with a time of 10.80, and Twanisha Terry, who placed third with a time of 10.89, also clinched spots on the Paris-bound team. All three will make their Olympic debuts.

The win marked redemption for Richardson, who was left off the Tokyo Olympic team after her marijuana positive was revealed. She said afterwards that she had been battling with depression in the wake of her mother’s recent death as well as other issues.

Elsewhere in Eugene, Ryan Crouser is headed to his third Olympic Games after a first place finish in the men’s shot put. Crouser, who had a winning throw of 22.84 meters, will be joined by Joe Kovacs and Payton Otterdahl, who finished second and third respectively.

Jasmine Moore won the women’s triple jump and is headed to Paris along with Keturah Orji and Tori Franklin. In the men’s decathlon, Heath Baldwin took home gold while Zach Ziemek and Harrison Williams took silver and bronze respectively.

The U.S. Olympic Trials continue Sunday with finals set to take place in the women’s hammer throw, men’s pole vault, men’s javelin, women’s 400 meters, men’s 3000 meter steeplechase and the men’s 100 meters.

