Sha’Carri Richardson Qualifies For The 2024 Olympics In Paris With Blazing Speed | Photo: Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Sha’Carri Richardson is heading to Paris. The 24-year-old track and field star officially clinched her spot in the upcoming Olympic games in Paris after winning the 100-meter run at Saturday’s trials in Eugene, Oregon. Richardson won the race with a time of 10.71-second, which is the fastest women’s time in the competition this year, per World Athletics.

Photo: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Immediately after her historic performance, Richardson celebrated with fellow Americans Melissa Jefferson and Twanisha Terry, who both qualified for the Olympics as well. Richardson also went into the stands and embraced her grandmother

Richardson’s latest triumph comes three years after facing a major setback, GoodMorningAmerica.com reported. The U.S. sprinter was heartbroken in 2021 when she won her race at the trials, but then learned that she is banned from the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for THC. Speaking to reporters at that time, Richardson said she tested positive for THC because she used marijuana at the trials in Oregon, where the substance is legal. The track-and-field star said she was using marijuana to cope after the death of her birth mother.