Sha’Carri Richardson Loses Races Back-to-Back As She Tries To Secure A Win After Prefontaine Classic Upset

Wanda Diamond League 2021. Brussels, Belgium

Source: Tim Clayton – Corbis / Getty

Since Sha’Carri Richardson was disqualified from the Tokyo Olympics and suspended from Team USA, she has had a hard time securing a win. Richardson competed in two races in Brussels and Italy over the weekend and didn’t win either one.

Richardson came in second place in the 100m at the Meeting Città di Padova in Italy on September 5, World-Track reported. She was defeated by Javianne Oliver who finished the race in 11.19 seconds. Richardson finished the race with the same time and placed second. Candace Hill finished third, English Gardner and Briana Williams finished fourth.

Oliver also ran at the 2021 Prefontaine Classic in Oregon along with Richardson and finished in sixth place while Richardson finished ninth.

Richardson also participated in the 200m race at the Wanda Diamond League at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels on September 3, and was defeated by Namibian athlete Christine Mboma, Yahoo said. Mboma, 18, came out victorious when she crossed the finish line in 21.84 seconds. Richardson landed in fourth place when she finished the race in 22.45 seconds. Shericka Jackson came in second place with 21.95 seconds Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith finished in third place with 22.04 seconds.

Despite the back-to-back losses, Richardson posted how proud she is of her progress on social media.

“Learned so much this year, lose so much this year but not one time did I break babyyy. 21 and coming hard till I’m done,” she wrote on her Instagram story.

She proceeded to them post pictures of her loved ones and thank them for encouraging and guiding her.

“I thank y’all for teaching me the strength I never knew I had. I thank you for teaching me my value before I even knew it existed. I thank y’all for teaching me to live my truth yet understand my future. I thank you for teaching me not to want for anything and to work for everything,” she said alongside each photo. “To my babies I WILL NEVER STOP SO YALL CAN KEEP GOING. 2022 I don’t feel sorry for any of you.”