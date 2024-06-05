Shōta Shelled: White Sox hand Cubs' ace second consecutive poor start originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs ace Shōta Imanaga entered Tuesday's game against the White Sox looking for a bounce-back start.

Against the Brewers during his most recent start, he pitched just 4.1 innings (tied-second-fewest this season), allowing eight hits and seven earned runs while striking out just one batter. It was inarguably the worst start to his historic beginning as an MLB starter.

But the White Sox didn't make it any easier for him on Tuesday. As the rain poured down at Wrigley Field, the Sox poured five runs on Imanaga in the fourth inning. And after a 41-minute rain delay at Wrigley Field, Counsell yanked Imanaga.

He finished his day pitching 4.1 innings, allowing seven hits, one earned run (five total runs) and one home run. Imanaga pitched just 69 throws from his start, striking out six batters.

That marks two head-shaking starts from Imanaga.

Here's how it unfolded.

It started with a brutal error from Christopher Morel, who Craig Counsell slotted into third base. That allowed Andrew Vaughn to score while putting two more in scoring position.

That brought up Korey Lee, who drove a ball to the bricks in left field, bringing another two runs home.

Lenyn Sosa put the icing on the cake, blasting a ball to the left-field bleachers for a two-run homer, making the game 5-0 in the fifth inning.

