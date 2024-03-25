SFWA international player of the year shortlist revealed

Rachel Corsie, Erin Cuthbert and Nicola Docherty have been named on the shortlist for the Scottish Football Writers' Association international player of the year award.

Aston Villa and Scotland captain Corsie has been a consistent figure at the heart of defence during Pedro Martinez Losa's side's Nations League campaign.

Docherty was a similarly constant presence, and scored a screamer in the 1-0 friendly win over Australia in the summer.

Meanwhile, Cuthbert has had her injury troubles, but has made an impact and showed her immense quality when she has donned the navy blue of Scotland. Her sensational strike in Belgium was a rare highlight in what was otherwise a disappointing her for Scotland.