SFGH begins giving supplemental vaccines to J&J recipients
ABC7 News has confirmed Zuckerberg San Francisco General has started giving supplemental Pfizer or Moderna shots to people who received the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
Yahoo Finance’s Sibile Marcellus reports details behind CVS’s decision to boost pay and cut down on education requirements for job candidates.
CNN began requiring employees to be vaccinated against the coronavirus earlier this year.
The hotel in Singapore will house 143 rooms, along with an infinity pool and a pool bar set within a lush botanical courtyard.
E-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc started to offer its Brazilian Prime subscribers free one-day delivery in 50 cities on Wednesday, amid fierce market competition in Latin America's largest economy. The move comes as rivals such as MercadoLibre and Magazine Luiza are investing heavily to ramp up delivery speeds and gain clients. The Amazon initiative, which already exists for Prime subscribers in markets across the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, arrives two years after Prime was first launched in Brazil.
OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada unexpectedly posted a trade surplus of C$3.23 billion ($2.58 billion) in June, the largest in almost 13 years, as exports jumped on higher shipments of oil and autos, Statistics Canada data indicated on Thursday. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a trade deficit of C$0.68 billion in June. "This is a very pleasant surprise," said Peter Hall, chief economist at Canada's export development agency.
India state refiners are set to invest 2 trillion rupees ($26.96 billion) to boost oil refining capacity by 20% in Asia's third-largest economy by 2025, junior oil minister, Rameswar Teli, told lawmakers on Wednesday. India, the world's third-biggest oil importer and consumer has refining capacity of about 249 million tonnes a year, equivalent to about 5 million barrels per day (bpd). Refining capacity is expected to climb to 298 million tonnes a year by 2025, Teli said in a written reply.
All 16,500 employees are eligible.
General Motors lifted its 2021 profit forecast Wednesday as the semiconductor shortage limits car inventories and drives up vehicle prices.
A U.S. judge on Wednesday sanctioned two lawyers who brought a lawsuit alleging the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump and his supporters, calling their case "one enormous conspiracy theory." "This lawsuit was filed with a woeful lack of investigation," U.S. Magistrate Judge N. Reid Neureiter said in a lengthy written decision https://storage.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.cod.203235/gov.uscourts.cod.203235.136.0.pdf, which came four months after he dismissed the case. Neureiter ordered the two lawyers, Gary D. Fielder and Ernest John Walker, to pay the legal fees incurred by people and entities they sued, including Facebook Inc and voting machine company Dominion Voting Systems Inc.
Days before a horrifying attack on a nurse, a complaint was filed alleging unsafe work conditions at a state-run psychiatric facility.
Qatar Airways said on Thursday that it had been ordered by regulators in the Gulf state to ground 13 of its Airbus A350 aircraft over the rapid degradation of fuselage surfaces.
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Missouri have jumped 168% in the last two months. They're led by people who haven't been vaccinated for the coronavirus. Just over 40% of Missourians are fully vaccinated. Dr. Clay Dunagan, chief medical officer of BJC HealthCare and the acting head of the St. Louis pandemic task force, spoke with CBSN's Tanya Rivero about what's happening in Missouri.
More than 12,000 patients are hospitalized in Florida with the coronavirus, setting a pandemic record. Many of them are unvaccinated. Manuel Bojorquez has the latest.
Bain Capital Private Equity's Managing Director Devin O'Reilly explains why his firm sought out its new investment in PartSource and other investment areas Bain likes in the healthcare space.
As a key producer, importer and consumer of most of the world's major commodities, China is uniquely sensitive to sharp price rises or supply disruptions in the raw materials on which its manufacturing sector and massive population depends. After the prices of critical industrial inputs from coal to copper surged to record highs this year, Beijing deployed its most comprehensive and far-reaching measures to date to try and tame commodity markets, including selling metal from strategic reserves and threatening to punish any entities found to be hoarding supplies or inflating prices. Below is a list of key commodities which have been targeted by Beijing's recent measures.
For the first time in a decade, China has released some of its strategic metal stocks to try to dampen a price rally hurting manufacturers. China is the world's largest user of commodities and has built up vast reserves.
A slew of measures by Chinese authorities to tame soaring raw material costs has had only a fleeting effect, leaving the world's largest manufacturing base facing the harsh reality of substantially higher input costs for the foreseeable future. China's enormous manufacturing industry, population and fast-growing economy mean it has uniquely large commodity requirements that substantially exceed domestic output. With major economies in Europe and North America also cranking up again after coronavirus lockdowns, competition for raw materials is only expected to intensify, limiting the near-term downside for prices.
Jet-engine maker Rolls-Royce looks to be weathering the air travel slump. The UK giant said Thursday (August 5) that it was on track to hit targets for the year. Though that will depend in part on raising money from asset sales. Rolls says it aims to make $2.8 billion from divestments. Around two-thirds of that could come from a sale of Spanish unit ITP Aero. Cost-cutting measures should deliver another $1.4 billion in savings this year. Overall, Rolls swung to a profit of around $427 million for the six months to the end of June. That's a turnaround from big losses this time last year. Back then, sales were battered by the slump in air travel, with much of the firm's earnings dependent on how many hours planes fly. Now chief executive Warren East has shrugged off concern over a slower-than-expected recovery in flights. He says Rolls has plenty of liquidity to see it through a prolonged downturn. Over the first half, its bigger engines flew less than half of their pre-crisis hours. The company hopes that will rise to 55% for the year as a whole. Rolls-Royce shares were up over 3.5% by lunchtime on Thursday.
Mark Locke, Genius Sports Co-Founder and CEO, speaks with Yahoo Finance on Genius Sports and DraftKings' multi-year sports data supplier agreement, where DraftKings will gain access to Genius Sports’ full portfolio of global sports data and content, including official NFL data and content.