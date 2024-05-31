SFA Lumberjacks reveal updated football schedule

NACOGDOCHES – A day after the announcement was made that Stephen F. Austin State University athletics would be returning to the Southland Conference beginning in July, the league released its new football schedule, which features the addition of the Lumberjacks.

SFA previously was a member of the Western Athletic Conference (Football Bowl Series), but will now be returning to the Southland Conference (Football Championship Series).

The Lumberjacks will open the new season by hosting North American University on August 31.

A visit to Denton to face University of North Texas is on tap for September 7.

SFA will open league play Sept. 14 by traveling to McNeese State.

Northern Colorado’s Bears are scheduled to visit Nacogdoches on Sept. 21.

After an open date on Sept. 28, the ‘Jacks will entertain Northwestern State the following week.

Back-to-back road games will take place on Oct. 12 and Oct. 19 when SFA hits the highway to Lamar and Southeastern Louisiana, respectively.

Homecoming will take place on Oct. 26 when the Houston Christian Huskies are scheduled to play in Nacogdoches.

A journey to Thibodeaux, Louisiana to battle Nicholls State is slated for Nov. 2.

The following week the ‘Jacks will travel to Texas A&M-Commerce for what will be a non-conference outing.

SFA will conclude the regular season by hosting Incarnate Word on Nov. 16.