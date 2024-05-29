SFA accepts invitation to Southland Conference for 2024-25 season

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Stephen F. Austin State University’s (SFA) department of athletics announced on Wednesday that they have accepted an invitation to join the Southland Conference for the 2024-25 season.

According to a release, the school will compete in the Southland Conference for football, baseball, basketball, cross country, indoor and outdoor track and field, golf, women’s volleyball, women’s soccer, beach volleyball and women’s tennis.

“We are in a dynamic, new era of college athletics. We need stability, but also bold and strategic thinking to ensure a bright future for SFA. The SLC is a conference on the rise, with visionary leadership and a strategic plan that aligns with our own goals for our athletics program and the university. This affiliation puts us in an incredibly competitive and historic athletic community and aligns us with regional peers in Texas and Louisiana and allows us a greater opportunity to engage with our alumni, fans and prospective students across the entire region. This was an easy decision for us in that the SLC offered us an opportunity to boldly move forward with confidence and excitement.” Michael McBroom, SFA director of athletics

The university described accepting the bid as “a homecoming of sorts, reuniting SFA with the Southland where they spent 34 seasons and amassed 111 conference titles.”

According to the release, with SFA’s acceptance into the conference, the Southland Conference now includes 12 institutions, including Houston Christian, Incarnate Word, Lamar, McNeese, New Orleans, Nicholls, Northwestern State, Southeastern Louisiana, Texas A&M-Commerce and Texas A&M Corpus Christi, with Texas Rio Grande Valley set to join the conference on July 1st.

