SF to #3 and what 'League of Leagues' can tell us about early ADP

Andy Behrens and Dalton Del Don are here to discuss the latest in the world of fantasy football on this episode of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast!

First up, Dalton Del Don's San Francisco 49ers pulled off a big trade to get up to the third pick of the 2021 NFL Draft. Does that mean a potential franchise quarterback is heading to the Bay Area? Andy and Dalton discuss the ramifications of the move and whether this signals the end of the Jimmy G era in SF.

And, Andy and Dalton break down the latest "League of Leagues" draft that combines fantasy football, baseball and basketball into one gigantic league. While the league combines athletes across sports, the draft did highlight a couple of key players heading into the 2021 fantasy football season, like Cam Akers, Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott.

