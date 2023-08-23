Sez MEE: It's a new year with new faces, hopes and dreams

It's preview time as the high school football season will be kicking off next week. Actually, it can be said that it's been going on for the last two weeks with the preseason activities as the teams prepare for the 2023 campaign.

The coverage area has been trimmed with the primary schools being Pontiac, Prairie Central and Dwight. However, The Leader will still be keeping an eye the other programs as best it can.

Sticking with the “new” theme will be head football coaches and the bulk of the coaching staffs at Pontiac and Prairie Central. Making their debuts as program leaders will be Zach Gadbury (PTHS) and Mike Goodwin (PC). They will get to bump heads for the first time in Week 2 (Sept. 1) when the Indians head to Fairbury to challenge the defending Illini Prairie Conference champion Hawks.

Luke Standiford returns to Dwight while Tanner Benedict (El Paso-Gridley) and Todd Reed (Flanagan-Cornell) also return to their respective programs. This will be the fifth year of 8-man football for Reed's Falcons.

Really, there is only one other new coach at Pontiac this school year as Sydney Mounce has taken the reins of the girls' golf program. Mounce replaces Gary Brunner, who has retired from his coaching and athletic director positions.

In looking ahead, Pontiac took a hit to its boys' basketball program this summer when the IHSA released classification enrollments. After reaching winning its first sectional title since 1962 and making the elite eight for the first ever, PTHS was looking to have a successful campaign in Class 2A as four starters from that team were projected to return. Two of the second five were also underclassmen last season.

If things were to work out as hoped with Pontiac playing in 2A, it would have had a super chance of reaching the final four for the first time ever. However, PTHS will have to try to reach that goal in Class 3A as it will be one of the smallest schools in that classification.

Still, the Tribe will be considered a favorite to win the Illini Prairie Conference and have a shot at going deep in the postseason. Another reason, besides having the quality of returnees on the roster, is the strength of the schedule. This includes the Pontiac Holiday Tournament.

It isn't a stretch to believe that many people, including head coach Matt Kelley, will have expectations of playing not only on the third day of the tournament but also bringing home a trophy. That hasn't been done in 25 years when the Indians finished third in the 1998 PHT.

Having expectations is the big thing at this time of the school year. Whatever they may be, expectations help set goals and allow athletes and teams to create new standards to reach. There is a strong hope and drive at this time of year and they will get stronger the more these expectations and goals are met.

So, good luck to all the athletes in all the sports for this season. Maybe good fortune will find you, and hopefully something can be done on this end to promote your success.

