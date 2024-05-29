Sexyy Red Steals the Show With Her WWE NXT Debut & Meets Wrestling Icon Shawn Michaels

Sexyy Red was born to be involved with wrestling. Big Sexyy felt right at home as she made her dynamic debut on WWE’s NXT on Tuesday night (May 28).

It was a Sexyy Red takeover throughout the night. She first made her way to the ring with her “Get It Sexyy” hit booming through the speakers and introduced herself to the NXT faithful of Orlando with her scarlet red hair and a onesie body suit emblazoned with the American flag.

More from Billboard

Sexyy proudly unveiled the brand new NXT North American Women’s Championship belt before WWE wrestler Tatum Paxley interrupted the party. The “SkeeYee” rapper will also be hosting the 2024 NXT Battleground event in Las Vegas on June 9.

Her night was far from over. She then linked up backstage with NXT champion Trick Williams and Je’Von Evans, and ended up escorting the tag-team for their match, where she twerked and hit a split in the middle of the ring, which nearly gave announcer Booker T an aneurysm.

Sexyy ended up playing a role in the match when she distracted Gallus, which led to their demise, as Trick and Evans took home the victory.

The St. Louis native even ran into retired wrestler Shawn Michaels backstage. Sexyy and the WWE legend hit it off as they sang along to his classic theme song “Sexy Boy,” which Red tweaked a bit to fit her own narrative.

“I met @ShawnMichaels yall,” she excitedly captioned footage of the interaction with the Heartbreak Kid on X while adding that she had “so much fun.”

Sexyy Red definitely made her presence felt in what was a memorable night for the rapper, who is coming off the release of her In Sexyy We Trust project on May 24. Red’s “Get It Sexyy” anthem is also still holding strong on the Hot 100, where it sits at No. 32.

Look for Sexyy Red to host Battleground on June 9, and watch all the highlights from her night at NXT below.

I had so much fun yall!!! @WWE — Sexyy Red (@SexyyRed314_) May 29, 2024

Best of Billboard