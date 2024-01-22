Sexy Beast, Paramount+, review: the reboot nobody wanted is a cynical sub-par Minder

James McArdle (centre) stars as Gal Dove, the role played by Ray Winstone in the original film - Matt Towers

“No, no, no!” isn’t just the shouty catchphrase of the British gangster film’s resident psychopath. It’s also the right-thinking response to the idea of a TV prequel. Such protestations clearly fell on deaf ears because Sexy Beast (Paramount+) is here to put a bovver boot into the cult classic’s legacy.

Visionary director Jonathan Glazer - currently winning gongs for Auschwitz drama The Zone of Interest - elevated the Guy Ritchie-led Cockney crime trend to new heights with the 2000 original. It starred teak-tanned Ray Winstone as a retired safe-cracker and incendiary Ben Kingsley as the fearsome enforcer dispatched to the Costa del Crime to talk him into one last job.

Why revive it 24 years later? This is a spin-off that nobody wanted, including Glazer. He played no part in this ill-advised production and it shows. Having been shelved in 2020, the project was presumably revived after the success of blokey retro romps such as the BBC’s The Gold and SAS: Rogue Heroes. By comparison, it’s more like a below-par episode of Minder.

The eight-part series traces the volatile relationship between loveable thief Gal Dove (James McArdle) and combustible sidekick Don Logan (Emun Elliott). As the heist-happy pair rise through the London underworld by working for kingpin Teddy Bass (True Blood’s Stephen Moyer in the role originally played by Ian McShane), Gal’s budding romance with adult film star Deedee (Bad Sisters’ Sarah Greene as a young Amanda Redman) threatens to derail their ambitions.

Tamsin Greig is the standout in this glib prequel - Sanne Gault

McCardle’s squinting and smirking is no substitute for Winstone’s roguish charm. Neither is pouting Moyer a patch on mercurial McShane. Elliott does a decent, if adenoidal, impression of Kingsley but amid this testosterone-fest, it’s Tamsin Greig who steals the show as Don’s domineering sister Cecilia - a fag-puffing, potty-mouthed villainess who deserves her own spin-off from the spin-off.

Attempts to make it a Robin Hood story by having our anti-heroes steal from a corrupt aristocrat feel tacked-on. The social class drum was banged more effectively in The Gold. The love triangle between Gal, his loyal fiancé Marjorie and femme fatale Deedee soon becomes tiresome, since we know how it ends. There’s a male rape sequence which isn’t just gratuitous but almost laughably stylised. The porn subplot is unconvincing. Violence is so incessant, it becomes boring.

Most of all, it desperately misses Glazer’s touch. His film was full of visual flair and electric performances. This is meat-and-potatoes fare, with inelegant dialogue and unimaginative action. Neither can it quite decide which decade it’s set in. Lines from the film aren’t so much cleverly referenced as clumsily copied. The end result feels glib and cynical. This is a deeply unsexy beast.

Sexy Beast streams from Thursday 25 January on Paramount+