Sexton, Mayo hold narrow leads after opening round of Section 1-3A boys golf meet

May 28—LAKE CITY — Tim Sexton has taken a liking to being his team's leader.

The Rochester Mayo junior led his team to the All-City Invitational championship two weeks ago by firing a 73 at Willow Creek Golf Course.

Tuesday, did himself one better in the Spartans' biggest meet of the season so far, shooting a 1-over-par 72 at The Jewel to give himself and his team the lead after the first round of the Section 1, Class 3A meet.

Mayo is tied with Big Nine Conference rival Northfield atop the leaderboard, while Sexton will take a one-stroke lead into the final round, which is set to begin at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

—As it has all season, Mayo's depth showed on Tuesday. In addition to Sexton's 72, senior Will Smith shot a 76 and Mikkel Norby had an 81. The Spartans also received a big boost from senior Rees Grimsrud, who followed a 42 on the front nine with a sensational 34 on the back to finish the day at 5-over-par 76 and in a tie for 10th place overall. Grimsrud has been strong for Mayo all season, playing out of the No. 5 spot in the lineup. All 11 of his rounds have been between 75 and 83. He made three birdies on Tuesday and after a double-bogey on hole No. 1, he had nothing worse than a bogey.

Northfield had four players shoot in the 70s, led by sophomore Elias Ekern (74), freshman Miles Pool (75), junior Will Cashin (77) and junior Griffin Kennelly (79).

—Sexton's 72 was the best round of the day. The junior was his usual steady self, making his lone birdie on the 370-yard par-4 third hole, then notching 15 pars in his round of 1-over 72. He answered both of his bogeys with at least three consecutive pars.

—The top five teams finished within eight shots of each other, which should make for an exciting final round. Mayo and Northfield finished at 305, with Lakeville North close by at 307, Lakeville South at 309 and Century at 313.

—Austin junior Cale Tupy and Northfield junior Cale Thompson are right on Sexton's heels, both shooting 2-over 73 in the opening round. Tupy made one birdie, 14 pars and three bogeys in his round, while Thompson had two birdies, one bogey and a triple-bogey.

Five golfers are just two shots off the lead, at 3-over 74, including Century standout Brennan Weckwerth. The Panthers' sophomore won the Rochester All-City Invitational two weeks ago at Willow Creek; Tuesday he was consistent and unfazed as usual, making one birdie (on the 467-yard, par-5 hole No. 8) and 14 pars.

—Rochester John Marshall finished 10th as a team. The Rockets were led in the first round by Drew Glandon (79, 22nd place) and Ole Fevold (82, 33rd place).

—Austin had two players shoot in the 70s. In addition to Tupy's 73, sophomore Isaac Anderson fired a 78. The Packers finished seventh as a team (316), just three shots out of the top five. Sophomore Elijah Krueger's 81 and senior Izaac Erickson's 84 rounded out the Packers' scoring.

SECTION 1, CLASS 3A

First Round

(At The Jewel, Lake City, Tuesday)

TEAM TOTALS

1t. Northfield 305, 1t. Mayo 305, 3. Lakeville North 307, 4. Lakeville South 309, 5. Century 313, 6. Faribault 315, 7. Austin 316, 8. Farmington 318, 9. Owatonna 322, 10. John Marshall 331.

INDIVIDUALS

(Top 10 and Rochester golfers)

1. Tim Sexton (Mayo) 72, 2t. Cale Tupy (Austin) 73, 2t. Cale Thompson (Farm) 73, 4t. Brennan Weckwerth (Cent) 74, 4t. Elias Ekern (Nfld) 74, 4t. Logan Peroutka (Frblt) 74, 4t. Mitchell Platt (LS) 74, 4t. Brody Baker (LN) 74, 9. Miles Pool (Nfld) 75, 10t. Rees Grimsrud (Mayo) 76, 10t. Quinn Thompson (Owt) 76, 10t. Will Smith (Mayo) 76, 10t. Ty Johnson (LS) 76.

19. Boston Collins (Cent) 78, 22. Drew Glandon (JM) 79, 26. Ryker Hansen (Cent) 80, 29. Justin Sutton (Cent) 81, 29. Mikkel Norby (Mayo) 81, 33. Bo Bondy (Cent) 82, 33. Ole Fevold (JM) 82, 37. Brock Clarey (JM) 83, 39. Dylan Maday (Mayo) 84, 46. Will Gyarmaty (Mayo) 86, 49. Peyton Eckhoff (JM) 87, 54. Vance Hansen (Cent) 89, 58. Alex Beck (JM) 100, 60. Andrew Billadeau (JM) 102.