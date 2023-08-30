Sex Workers Say Mastercard's Adult Content Policy Is Making Their Jobs More Dangerous

A coalition of LGBTQ+ and sex worker-led organizations has filed a complaint urging the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to open an investigation into Mastercard’s adult content policy, alleging that it constitutes an unfair business practice.

In 2021, the payment processing company implemented a policy that severely restricted adult content websites. Under the policy, certain search terms are banned, user-generated content must be pre-approved by their hosting websites, and all content creators are required to submit verification of their age and identity. While the policy was ostensibly developed to guard against the distribution of child sexual abuse material (CSAM), sex workers have spoken out extensively about the harms that the policy has caused.

In 2021, researcher Valerie Webber surveyed 117 sex workers about how MasterCard’s adult content policy was impacting their work. Ninety percent of respondents said that their work suffered after the policy was implemented, reporting payment interruptions, and account flaggings and closures, among other deleterious effects. Additionally, they say such policies fail to actually make the adult industry safer. If anything, as ACLU trans justice campaign manager LaLa B Holston-Zannell wrote in a 2021 blog post for the organization, by restricting sex workers’ ability to do business online, payment processors actually increase the likelihood they will turn to more dangerous methods of making money, such as street-based sex work.

In response, the ACLU, sex worker-led research and advocacy organization Hacking//Hustling, and a number of other organizations officially requested on Wednesday that the FTC investigate MasterCard’s policy. The 46-page complaint alleges that the policy violates the First Amendment because of its vagueness, which “has led to the vast censorship of this entirely lawful category of speech” as adult sites over-censor creators to avoid liability.

“By chilling this particular form of protected free speech, Mastercard has destabilized businesses and, most notably, the lives of thousands of adult content creators,” the complaint reads.

That includes the life of adult content creator Vanniall, who told the ACLU that she lost out on an entire month’s worth of rent after her OnlyFans account was flagged. She also pointed out that many adult content websites now require biometric identification, a technology that is not only notoriously racist, as several reports have found, but also one that is largely used by law enforcement to target and track Black and brown people.

“These biometrics have to be taken multiple, multiple times,” Vanniall told the ACLU. “I’m talking to multiple dark-skinned people who have had this same problem.”

How Queer Sex Workers Can Help Us Learn to Love Ourselves

Shame and stigma can be hard to overcome when you’re queer. For many, sex workers have become key to working through it.

Holston-Zannell additionally called Mastercard’s policy “needless and dangerous.” “Far from protecting the vulnerable, this policy denies sex workers safety, dignity, and equality under the law all while censoring lawful speech,” she said in a press release. “We call on the commission to listen to the voices and experiences of sex workers and put an end to this discriminatory policy.”

LGBTQ+ people, especially trans sex workers, are particularly hard hit by discriminatory policies like Mastercard’s. The 2018 passage of SESTA-FOSTA, a pair of Congressional bills that were ostensibly intended to fight online sex trafficking, was disastrous for LGBTQ+ sex workers, tanking crucial platforms such as Backpage, which allowed sex workers to advertise their services and screen clients beforehand. Meanwhile, options for internet-based content creators continue to dwindle. In addition to MasterCard, which is the second largest payment processor in the world, payment services like Venmo and PayPal are widely reported to be discriminating against sex workers as well.

While the ACLU and other organizations have not publicized next steps at this time, a spokesperson for Mastercard told the New York Daily News that the company had not yet reviewed the complaint and “didn’t have a comment at this time.”

Get the best of what’s queer. Sign up for Them’s weekly newsletter here.

Originally Appeared on them.