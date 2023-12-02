Sex-noise prank sabotages Euro 2024 group-stage draw in Hamburg

The draw for Euro 2024 was conducted in Hamburg on Saturday evening (REUTERS)

Saturday's Euro 2024 group-stage draw in Hamburg was sabotaged by an embarrassing sex-noise prank.

Loud moaning noises could be heard several times in the background during the latter stages as the draw for next summer's European Championship in Germany was being conducted at the Elbphilharmonie concert hall.

There were awkward looks and smirks in the crowd, while the likes of Manchester City legend David Silva and Danish football icon Brian Laudrup tried to maintain their composure as they continued to draw the teams despite the disruption.

"There is some noise here... that has now stopped," said draw host and Uefa's deputy general secretary Giorgio Marchetti after the completion of Group A, which included hosts Germany plus Scotland, Hungary and Switzerland.

"No noise anymore..." he added, before the loud noises then promptly resumed when Italy were drawn as the last team into Group B along with Spain, Albania and Croatia.

The same issues affected the BBC's broadcast of an FA Cup third-round replay between Premier League rivals Wolves and Liverpool at Molineux back in January.

On that occasion, a phone had been taped to the back of the Match of the Day set by internet pranksters who called in to repeatedly trigger the sounds and disrupt the broadcast featuring Gary Lineker, Paul Ince, Danny Murphy and Alan Shearer, leading to an apology to viewers from the BBC.

Self-styled YouTube prankster Daniel Jarvis - AKA Jarvo69 - was behind that prank and has also revealed himself as responsible for this latest incident, posting a live stream of how it happened on his social media accounts.

"We done it, we got in there. Sex noises at the Euro 2024 draw. Love you guys,” Jarvis said on the stream.

