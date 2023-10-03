Sex Education's Jodie Turner-Smith to divorce Dawson's Creek star Joshua Jackson

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin - Getty Images

Sex Education and Anne Boleyn actress Jodie Turner-Smith is set to divorce Dawson's Creek actor Joshua Jackson.

As reported by TMZ, Turner-Smith has filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences" and asking for both of them to be exempt from spousal support in lieu of a prenup.

She is reportedly asking for joint custody of their child, a 3-year-old daughter named Juno.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin - Getty Images

Related: Sophie Turner sues Joe Jonas over custody of their children following their end of their four-year marriage

The pair first met just over five years ago, at Joshua's 40th birthday party in June 2018. They got engaged shortly after and welcomed Juno in 2020.

Last year, Turner-Smith was confirmed to be starring in Star Wars spin-off series The Acolyte, which has completed filming and is due for release next year.

Set 100 years before Episode I — The Phantom Menace, at the end of the High Republic era, the female-led series will focus on a Padawan learner and her Jedi master, who discover the rise of the Dark Side.

Lia Toby - Getty Images

Related: Britney Spears' husband Sam Asghari files for divorce after marrying in 2022

The actress has also been cast in the third Tron movie, which was set to begin filming in August but was delayed by the actors' union in Hollywood announcing that it was going on strike.

Reports state that the film will be about the "emergence of a sentient program that crosses over into the human world that is not ready for contact".

Meanwhile, Jackson starred in this year's Fatal Attraction remake, which made some divisive changes to the ending. His co-star Lizzy Caplan addressed the ending while speaking to Digital Spy earlier this year.

"One of the nice things about doing a limited series is you get eight hours to explore a lot of characters, more characters than you ever would have the time to explore in a film," she said.

You Might Also Like