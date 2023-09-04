Sex Education season 4 announces big change for its last-ever episode

Netflix

Sex Education has announced a big chance for its last ever episode, with the season four finale promising to be a bumper edition.

The Netflix show is due to return for its fourth and final season this month, and the streaming service has now provided teasers for each of the remaining eight episodes.

The teasers were accompanied by the runtimes for each instalment, with the finale clocking in at 83 minutes as opposed to the standard length of around 55 minutes.

The fourth season will see Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson and Ncuti Gatwa all reprise their roles, and the latter recently spoke about the impact that the role of Eric Effiong has had on his career.

“It undid a lot of the internalised hate I had,” he revealed. “I've experienced racism my whole life, and while I always believed in myself, [I] always knew [racists] were stupid and uneducated.

“I guess it did misinform my view of how the world works. It makes you think everyone has that opinion and you’ll constantly have to fight through life – then you learn that you don't: you can find a tribe, you can find your people.

“He's so fierce and unashamed. It was healing for me, and great for people to see themselves represented. It taught me the importance of representation: it's so powerful and necessary,” he added.

Upon the announcement of the show’s conclusion, creator Laurie Nunn revealed that the decision wasn’t an easy one to make, writing: “[as] the themes and stories of the new season crystallised, it became clear that this was the right time to graduate.

“We wanted to make a show that would answer some of the questions we all used to have about love, sex, friendship, and our bodies," she added. "Something that would have helped our inner teenagers feel a little less alone.”

Sex Education season 4 will premiere on Netflix on September 21.

