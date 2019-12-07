As a battle waged on between the No. 13 Oregon Ducks and No. 5 Utah Utes, another was silently brewing.

Oregon offensive lineman Penei Sewell was playing across from his brother Nephi for the PAC-12 crown.

It was inevitable. One of them was going to go home victorious, the other in defeat.

No matter the outcome, though, they would remain family.

After the game, a touching moment was captured.

Awesome moment as Penei Sewell comforts his brother Nephi right after the Ducks beat the Utes. #Pac12FCG #GoDucks #GoUtes pic.twitter.com/W9CFQkXQrQ — Brandon Kamerman (@B_Kamerman) December 7, 2019

The two were seen hugging and crying on the field at the conclusion of the game.

Penei Sewell, a finalist for the Outland Trophy, comforted his brother Nephi, who transferred to Utah from Nevada and walked on.

Some things are just bigger than sports.

The Ducks are Rose Bowl bound, dashing Utah's hopes of a trip to the College Football Playoff.

Sewell brothers show family is bigger than football originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest