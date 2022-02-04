Sevyn Banks enters the transfer portal

Over the last few weeks, we’ve slowly gotten word on which Ohio State football players are coming back to the team. Some were eligible for the draft as underclassmen but decided to return, while others pulled the trigger as super seniors to come back for one more season because of the extra year afforded to them by the NCAA because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

And then there’s Sevyn Banks. Banks never really got going in 2021, mainly because of injury. He was projected to be a first-rounder in the upcoming NFL draft and best cornerback for OSU this past season, but that never came to fruition.

So, questions abounded about whether or not Banks would return to Ohio State or opt to go on to the next level. It appears as though he may do neither. His statement released through his Twitter account on Thursday seemed to leave the door open to returning to Columbus, but he’s more than likely to get lost in the shuffle with Cameron Brown, Denzel Burke, and others available to fill out the depth chart next year.

Add that to the scholarship pinch Ohio State is currently in, and it would be a surprise for Banks to come back to the team and have a spot. We’ll obviously keep an eye on where Banks ends up, and as more comes to light, we’ll have more.

