Sevilla Won’t Make France U21 International’s Loan From Inter Milan Permanent

Sevilla will not sign midfielder Lucien Agoume on a permanent basis from Inter Milan.

This according to today’s print edition of Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport, via FCInterNews. The newspaper report that Agoume is back at Inter after his loan at the Andalusian club expired.

At the moment, Agoume remains an Inter player.

The France Under-21 international joined the Nerazzurri in 2019.

Since arriving at Inter, Agoume has been out on loan with the likes of Spezia, Brest, and Troyes. It was at Brest during the 2021-22 season where he enjoyed his best form and greatest playing time.

Agoume spent the first half of the season just gone in the Inter first-team squad. However, he made just one appearance, a cameo off the bench against Salernitana.

Then over the second half of the campaign, Agoume joined Sevilla on loan.

Marseille had also been keen on the Frenchman’s signature during the January window. But the Spanish club won the race to sign him.

Having initially had little playing time due to injury, the 22-year-old became a regular in the starting eleven over the last few months of the season.

Now the question has become what comes next for Agoume.

Sevilla Won’t Sign Lucien Agoume On A Permanent Basis From Inter Milan As Loan Deal Expires

During the second half of the season just gone, Agoume made a total of twelve appearances for Sevilla in La Liga.

These totalled 774 minutes on the pitch for the 22-year-old, certainly an uptick in playing time.

However, despite Agoume having regularly started over the last few months of the season, Sevilla will not sign the midfielder.

The La Liga club had a purchase option on Agoume. But it has now expired, and they have decided not to sign him.

Therefore, Agoume is back at Inter for the preseason.

The Nerazzurri will have to sort out the Frenchman’s future this summer.