Sevilla star Youssef En-Nesyri linked with a move to Italy

Rumours surrounding the future of Sevilla and Morocco striker Youssef En-Nesyri have been circling in recent days.

First, there were reports linking him to the Premier League, but now he is linked with a move to Italy as well.

This news comes courtesy of ELDesmarque, who report that the 27-year-old is the subject of interest from AC Milan, who are in the market for a striker to replace the outgoing Olivier Giroud.

With 20 goals in 41 games for a poor Sevilla side last season, En-Nesyri is hot property and could do a job in attack for any team in need of goals.

After several seasons where rumours mounted but didn’t lead anywhere, it is looking increasingly likely that this is the summer when En-Nesyri brings his time at Sevilla to an end.

A move such as this could be essential for the Andalusian club, who are in a difficult financial situation and could benefit from the funds coming from a sale as well as the freed up wages.

If Youssef En-Nesyri leaves, new Sevilla manager Garcia Pimienta could have a tough job of trying to replace him, given that he has been the club’s biggest contributor in attack for several seasons now.

GSFN | Ciaran Currie