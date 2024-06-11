Sevilla star tipped to reunite with Ivan Rakitić in Saudi Arabia

A member of the goalkeeping ranks at La Liga outfit Sevilla has this week been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League.

The player in question? Marko Dmitrović.

Shot-stopper Dmitrović, for his part, is expected to be on the move this summer.

After slipping behind Ørjan Nyland in the pecking order between the posts in Andalusia, the Serbian has come to an agreement with the Sevilla brass that the time is now right to part ways.

To date, however, the expected level of interest in his signature has not developed.

As per a report from Marca, one club who have long been keeping an eye on Dmitrović’s situation come in the form of Al-Shabab.

The Saudi Pro League outfit snapped up one of the goalkeeper’s former teammates this past January, in Ivan Rakitić.

And Dmitrović has been tipped to follow suit, albeit with contacts between the parties having gone somewhat quiet over recent weeks.

It now remains to be seen whether the interest of Al-Shabab is strong enough to culminate in a formal offer.

