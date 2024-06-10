Sevilla set sights on Benjamin Bourigeaud

The powers that be at La Liga outfit Sevilla have turned their focus towards France, amid ongoing efforts to reinforce the club’s squad with a view to next season.

That’s according to Mundo Deportivo, citing Le 10 Sport, who point towards a member of the midfield ranks at Stade Rennais as having made his way onto the radar of the Andalusians.

The player in question? Benjamin Bourigeaud.

Bourigeaud, for his part, is fresh off what marked a stellar campaign on the books of the aforementioned Rennes.

All told, across 44 appearances in all competitions, the Frenchman racked up a head-turning 15 goals, and 10 assists.

Such production, it is understood, has reignited the interest of Sevilla, who have been tipped to move for Bourigeaud on a number of occasions in the past, too.

As per MD, however, a transfer actually coming to fruition this summer is altogether unlikely.

Rennes are thought to value their engine room standout somewhere in the region of €18 million.

This marks a completely unattainable figure for the cash-strapped board at The Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán, who would likely need to request some form of loan featuring a buy option to bring Bourigeaud in.

Conor Laird | GSFN