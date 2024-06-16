Sevilla return to the table for Barcelona youngster

A member of the youth setup at Barcelona has emerged as a leading summer transfer target on the part of La Liga rivals Sevilla.

That’s according to Diario Sport, who point towards Marc Guiu as the player in question.

Frontman Guiu, for his part, is fresh off an impressive campaign on the books of Barcelona Atlètic, for whom is goalscoring exploits culminated in a number of call-ups for matchday duties with Xavi’s first-team.

The arrival of Hansi Flick on the bench in Catalunya’s capital, however, has thrown the 18-year-old’s prospects at senior level for next season firmly up in the air.

And, as alluded to above, eager to take advantage of as much are the aforementioned Sevilla.

As per Sport, the Nervionenses, who also expressed a keen interest in bringing in Guiu during the January window, have returned to the fore in the race for the youngster.

Sporting director Victor Orta has been tasked with reducing the wage bill at The Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán, amid an altogether trying financial situation.

And one avenue towards as much comes by way of the addition of up-and-coming talents.

Sevilla, in turn, are expected to move forward with a formal offer to bring Guiu to the club on loan for 2024/25 imminently.

Conor Laird | GSFN