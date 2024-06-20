Sevilla’s interest in Las Palmas defender can benefit Barcelona

Before being able to make their desired moves in the upcoming summer transfer window, FC Barcelona have to generate a significant amount of money to mitigate their FFP problems.

For this purpose, the Catalans are already negotiating deals with some sponsors, while also being open to selling even some of their important players.

Another source of income for the Blaugranes could be the sale of some former players on whom they still have some rights in the form of sell-on clauses. In this regard, the Catalan club has already earned some cash with the transfer of Chadi Riad to Crystal Palace.

In the coming days, another former defender can put some money in Barcelona’s coffers, as Mundo Deportivo reports that Sevilla has set its sights on the Las Palmas defender, Mika Marmol, as the Andalusian club is looking to reinforce its defense.

Marmol emerged as one of the standout youngsters in La Liga last season, becoming a regular starter under former Barcelona Atletic coach Garcia Pimienta. He made 36 appearances throughout the season.

Now head coach of Sevilla, Garcia Pimienta wants to include Marmol in his new project. However, the Andalusian club still has some doubts about the defender, and the operation seems to be somewhat complicated to begin with, as Las Palmas are not willing to negotiate for him, and are looking to get his entire €30 million release clause.

This is understandable from Las Palmas’ point of view as Barcelona have 50% of rights on Marmol, and half of the fee obtained for him will end up in the Catalan club’s coffers.

Thus, the Blaugranes will be hoping that this operation materializes in the coming days, so they can get some much-needed funds without having to part with any of their current players.

In addition to Marmol, FC Barcelona also have a sell-on rights on several other players, including Francisco Trincao, Juan Miranda, Abde, Nico Gonzalez, Tobido, Jugtla, Mingueza, Collado, Puig, Firpo, Alena, Moriba, and Konrad de la Fuente. If any of them changes clubs this summer, Barcelona are set to benefit.