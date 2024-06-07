Sevilla Identify Premier League Replacement For West Ham And Tottenham Target

Sevilla are interested in signing Wolves striker Fabio Silva as a potential replacement for Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United target Youssef En-Nesyri.

The Spanish side are keen to sell En-Nesyri and the forward has attracted attention from West Ham and Tottenham.

Sevilla are reportedly looking to cash in on the striker before the end of June in order to balance their books.

They are also working on lining up a replacement for the forward as soon as possible as part of their transfer plans.

According to Seville-based daily Estadio Deportivo, Silva has been identified as the replacement for Sevilla ahead of the summer, in another indication Tottenham and West Ham wanted En-Nesyri will leave.

The forward spent the latter half of last season on loan at Rangers and has made it clear that he wants to leave Wolves this summer.

Sevilla sporting director Victor Orta was plotting a move for him in January before Rangers signed him.

It has been claimed that Orta is again looking to secure a deal to sign the Wolves striker this summer.

He is likely to leave Wolves on loan with an option to buy as things stand at the moment.

With Sevilla preparing for life without En-Neysri, it remains to be seen if the striker joins either West Ham or Tottenham this summer.