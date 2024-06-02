Sevilla hire Garcia Pimienta for next season

Former Las Palmas boss Francisco Javier Garcia Pimienta will be in charge of Sevilla next season (PAU BARRENA)

Sevilla appointed Francisco Garcia Pimienta on Sunday as their coach for next season.

The former Las Palmas and Barcelona reserves coach, 49, replaced Quique Sanchez Flores after he decided to leave the Andalucian side.

"We have reached an agreement with Garcia Pimienta to become our first team head coach for the 2024/25 season with the option of a further year," said Sevilla in a statement.

The record seven-time Europa League winners struggled badly this season, finishing 14th.

Sanchez Flores was their third coach of the campaign after Jose Luis Mendilibar and Diego Alonso were sacked, and helped them avoid relegation.

Garcia Pimienta's Las Palmas finished 16th, starting the season brilliantly but failing to win any of their last 14 league matches, with the coach departing at the end of the campaign.

