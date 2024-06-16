Sevilla eyeing summer swoop for Barcelona youth sensation – report

Just like Barcelona, Sevilla are gearing up for a crucial summer ahead. The club’s sporting director Victor Orta is expected to make widespread changes to the squad, which could see the exit of multiple star players.

In their stead, a host of new faces could join the ranks at Sevilla as the club look to restore its lost glory in the coming season.

Sevilla eyeing move for Barcelona attacker

According to Diario SPORT, one of Victor Orta’s top targets this summer is Barcelona’s attacking prospect Marc Guiu.

Orta has been monitoring Guiu’s progress for a while now and wants the youngster to defend the Sevilla jersey next season. Barça, for its part, are ready to loan out the young attacker.

Guiu made a mark in the senior team this past season by producing a few cameos off the bench. But his real contributions came from the Barça Atletic squad.

Sevilla are interested in Marc Guiu (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Guiu’s contributions were crucial for Rafa Marquez’s men as they reached the promotion playoff. He is expected to play an important role in the playoff itself.

Potential hurdles for Sevilla

Sevilla’s bid to sign Marc Guiu could be complicated by certain factors, however. For one, the club must trim its squad in order to make way for new players.

Victor Orta, to that end, has his task cut out as he looks to streamline the departures of multiple attackers, including Youssef En-Nesyri.

Another headwind for Sevilla could come in the form of the board’s poor relationship with the Barcelona management.

In recent months, there has been a lot of institutional tension between the two parties, which could impact the negotiations.

Barcelona, after all, should have no shortage of suitors for Guiu this summer, following his exceptional performances for the reserve time.