Sevilla eyeing up move for affordable Euro 2024 midfielder

The upcoming transfer window is an important one for Sevilla, as they begin life under new head coach Francisco Javier Garcia Pimienta. One area that the club’s sporting department is very keen to address is in midfield, where there is a distinct lack of options currently.

Fernando Reges and Ivan Rakitic both departed in January, while Oliver Torres also headed out the exit door at the end of the season. Lucien Agoume and Hannibal Mejbri have returned to their loan clubs, too. As a result, it is essential that midfielders are signed, and one of Sevilla’s targets is currently plying his trade at Euro 2024.

As reported by Diario AS, Timi Max Elsnik is a player that Los Nervionenses are keeping an close eye on. The Slovenian international is said to be keen to leave Olimpia Ljubljana this summer in favour of a move to Europe’s Top 5 leagues.

Elsnik has impressed during Slovenia’s opening matches against Denmark and Serbia, and he’s likely to be an affordable option for Sevilla. However, a move cannot yet be made, as money needs to be raised first.