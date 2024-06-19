There Is – Sevilla DOF Makes Admission On West Ham And Tottenham Target

Sevilla sporting director Victor Orta has insisted the club are yet to receive any concrete offers for Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United target Youssef En-Nesyri.

The Spanish side are keen to sell En-Nesyri this summer and he has attracted attention from the Premier League.

West Ham and Tottenham have been linked with an interest in signing the striker in the ongoing transfer window.

Sevilla have reportedly been keen to move him on before the end of June in order to reflect the outgoing transfer on their balance sheet for the current financial year.

The club have also been looking at potential replacements but the striker’s future remains unresolved for now.

And Orta revealed that so far Sevilla have not received a single concrete bid for En-Nesyri this summer.

The Sevilla deal-maker was quoted as saying by Spanish outlet Mucho Deporte: “For En-Nesyri, there is no real offer.”

Sevilla are hoping to get somewhere €30m from the sale of the 27-year-old striker in the ongoing transfer window.

He netted 20 goals in 41 appearances across all competitions for Sevilla last season.