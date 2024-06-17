Sevilla closing in on Nigerian forward as first signing of the summer

Sevilla will begin another summer overhaul with the signing of Nigerian winger Chidera Ejuke, according to multiple reports. The 26-year-old has even been spotted in the city, and is expected to pen a deal with the club on Monday for the next three years, say El Desmarque (via Relevo).

Ejuke spent this season on loan at Royal Antwerp from CSKA Moscow, who paid €11m for him in 2020. The Super Eagle scored 5 times and gave 6 assists in 39 appearances in Belgium, having struggled to impress in Russia during his time there. He will sign as a free agent with Sevilla, providing Victor Orta and Garcia Pimienta with a winger capable of playing on both sides, as well as adding pace and one-on-one ability.

🚨🔴⚪️ EXCLUSIVE: Sevilla agree deal to sign Nigerian winger Chidera Ejuke as free agent, here we go! Verbal agreement in place with Sevilla on contract terms, medical and signature are booked for next week. pic.twitter.com/ZamnF6hLCS — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 16, 2024

This year Sevilla had Dodi Lukebakio, Lucas Ocampos, Suso, Erik Lamela and Adnan Januzaj on their books, but few met expectations. Suso and Lamela are expected to leave the club, while Sevilla will no doubt consider offers for Ocampos too, given he has just a year left on his deal. Hence the addition of Ejuke makes plenty of sense.