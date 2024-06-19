Sevilla chief confirms plans to sell two players this summer

Sevilla sporting director Víctor Orta has on Wednesday confirmed plans to part ways with two members of the club’s first-team squad this summer.

The Nervionenses are fresh off adding to the options at the disposal of incoming head coach García Pimienta for next season.

As much comes after the free agent signing of talented attacker Chidera Ejuke was made official:

📸👕🇳🇬 ¡Ejuke, presentado ante los medios de comunicación! pic.twitter.com/jz8DRgF4mi — Sevilla Fútbol Club (@SevillaFC) June 19, 2024

Speaking whilst in attendance at Ejuke’s unveiling in front of the media on Wednesday, the subject of squad planning for next season, in turn, was put to aforementioned Sevilla director Víctor Orta.

And, honing in specifically on departures, the Spaniard announced that he and the board at The Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán have already informed two first-team players that their services will no longer be required beyond the summer.

The identities of the pair, in truth, should come as little surprise, in the form of Adnan Januzaj, and Joan Jordán.

As cited by Mundo Deportivo, Orta explained:

“I speak with Januzaj’s agents twice a week. And the three parties are clear about it. The club, its representatives and the player. Januzaj ‘s cycle at Sevilla has ended. That is how it has been transmitted to him. He knows it, the player knows it and now they just need to find the best offer.

“The club communicated its intention to Jordán’s representatives, that we believe that his cycle is over. It was made very clear to him. They have known it since… I think before Barça. His representative had a meeting with the club and we told him clearly.”

Conor Laird | GSFN