Sevilla agree free agent Chidera Ejuke signing

La Liga outfit Sevilla have this weekend closed a deal for the club’s first signing of the summer transfer window.

That’s according to transfer insider, who points towards Chidera Ejuke as the player on his way to Andalusia.

Ejuke is a 26-year-old attacker, who generally operates on the left flank.

The Nigerian international spent this past season out on loan from parent club CSKA Moscow, linking up with Royal Antwerp in the Belgian Pro League.

And, all told, Ejuke’s time on Antwerp’s books proved to be productive, the talented attacker having racked up five goals and six assists across 39 appearances in all competitions.

As alluded to above, such exploits proved enough to pique the attentions of one of La Liga’s leading clubs, in Sevilla, who recently opened negotiations with the Nigerian’s entourage over a summer transfer.

And, on Sunday, such talks appear to have borne fruit.

As per a report from Fabrizio Romano, the Sevilla brass have agreed on the terms of a contract with Ejuke, starting next season.

This comes after the winger’s deal with CSKA came to a close.

A medical and presentation for the latest arrival at The Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán, it is added, have been pencilled in for next week.

🚨🔴⚪️ EXCLUSIVE: Sevilla agree deal to sign Nigerian winger Chidera Ejuke as free agent, here we go!



Verbal agreement in place with Sevilla on contract terms, medical and signature are booked for next week. pic.twitter.com/ZamnF6hLCS — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 16, 2024

Conor Laird | GSFN