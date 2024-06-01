Severn Stars beat Leeds Rhinos to reach semi-finals

Severn Stars complete the Netball Super League semi-final line-up with victory over Leeds Rhinos [Getty Images]

Severn Stars secured their place in the Netball Super League semi-finals with a 61-56 away win over fifth-placed Leeds Rhinos.

Sigrid Burger fired 49 goals as the visitors claimed victory to seal a top four finish and move out of reach of their hosts in the table.

Cardiff Dragons, meanwhile, produced an impressive away display to beat Saracens Mavericks 63-43.

Georgia Rowe scored 57 goals for the Dragons, who moved above their hosts into seventh in the table.

Defeat for Saracens means they drop down to eighth.

Loughborough Lightning beat Surrey Storm 72-68 to move level on points with top-of-the-table Manchester Thunder.

The visitors trailed 21-17 after the first quarter before recovering to take the lead in the second. Surrey edged the third in a tight contest but Loughborough, who are through to the semi-finals, claimed victory.

On Friday, Team Bath could not mark their last ever home match in the Super League with a win as they were beaten by Strathclyde Sirens 57-50.

Victory for Sirens was their first of the season amid a backdrop of emotion for those connected to the hosts as the five-time Super League champions have not been included in the relaunched Netball Super League (NSL).

In an address of the home fans, Team Bath head coach Asha Francis said: "I really appreciate every single one of you.

"To all of you who have supported us through the good, the bad, the highs and the lows, we definitely couldn’t have done any of this without you and we are so, so grateful to have the best fans in the league.

"We really hope that, despite the decision that has been made, you continue to watch netball and that netball will still thrive in the South West, and we will come back bigger and stronger."