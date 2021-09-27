Severity of Justin Hollins’ pectoral injury not yet known

Lost in the excitement of the Rams beating the Buccaneers on Sunday was the injury suffered by Justin Hollins. The starting outside linebacker left the game in the fourth quarter with a pectoral injury and was ruled out.

Sean McVay told reporters after the game that he didn’t have an update on the severity of the injury, putting the Rams in wait-and-see mode with their right outside linebacker. That’s not great news because Hollins has been playing well through the first three games of the season.

Sean McVay says no update on OLB Justin Hollins, who exited today’s game with a pec injury. — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) September 26, 2021

Hollins was replaced by Chris Garrett toward the end of the game, and Terrell Lewis also got some more opportunities to rush the passer, as well. They would be the immediate replacements for Hollins if he were to miss any time.