Luis Severino injury update: Aaron Boone reveals Yankees RHP looked 'strong, healthy' in latest sim game

Severino warmup June 19

Yankees RHP Luis Severino hasn't pitched in a major league game since Sept. 28, 2019. On Sunday, he took an important step closer to his long-awaited return, throwing in a 30-pitch sim game at Yankee Stadium before the team's series finale against the Red Sox.

He looked good, according to Yankees manager Aaron Boone.

“I thought he threw the ball really well," Boone said. "Looks strong, healthy, which I think syncs up with everything. The first go-around before he hurt his leg, I think there’s a confidence to what he’s doing. I think he’s in really good physical shape, which shows. I think he was really crisp with all his pitches today. So a good step for him.”

Severino initially missed the 2019 playoffs and all of the 2020 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery. In June, while making a second rehab start with High-A Hudson Valley, he suffered a low Grade 2 groin strain, which set his rehab back a month. Sunday's 30-pitch session was his first since the groin injury.

He'll throw at least one more sim game before determining the next steps, Boone said.

"He’ll probably do another one of these in five or six days and then see if we need to do another, and then hopefully start a rehab [assignment]," Boone said.