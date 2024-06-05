Severe weather postpones Section 1, Class 1A baseball championship after four innings

Jun. 4—AUSTIN — Tuesday's Section 1, Class 1A baseball championship was called in the fifth inning due to severe thunderstorms.

The game will pick back up 5 p.m. Wednesday at Riverland Community College in the top of the fifth inning and nobody out with Lyle/Austin Pacelli leading Southland 3-2.

Southland took a 1-0 lead in the first on an Austin Swenson RBI single, before the Athletics responded with three in their half of the first.

Hunter VaDeer, Isaac Nelson and Isaac Small each delivered with run-scoring hits for Lyle/Austin Pacelli.

Shortly after, the game would be delayed 30 minutes due to lightning after 1 1/2 innings. The game would resume and Southland was able to cut into the deficit with a run in the fourth. Jonas Wiste would score on a squeeze bunt from Maverick Hanna, making it 3-2. Umpires pulled the teams off the field as they were preparing for the fifth inning. The decision was then made to postpone the game to Wednesday.