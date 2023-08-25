Severe Weather in Michigan Leaves Thousands Without Power

Thousands of people were still without power in Michigan on Friday, August 25, after deadly storms ripped through the state on Thursday.

A woman and two children died in a fatal collision during the storm on Thursday night, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office told local media, after a vehicle hydroplaned and hit another on a wet road.

The thunderstorms on Thursday brought winds of 80 mph, heavy rain, and hail, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

There had been at least two suspected tornadoes in the state, the NWS said.

Michigan Gov Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency, according to the Michigan State Police.

This footage was posted to X by Alec Kownacki who said it shows severe weather in Lansing on Thursday night. Credit: Alec Kownacki via Storyful