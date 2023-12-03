Severe weather delays start of Cardinals-Steelers second half

The Cardinals' quest to double up on the Steelers by scoring at the end of the first half and beginning of the second has to wait.

Severe weather has delayed the start of the third quarter in Pittsburgh.

There was heavy rain coming down at the end of the second quarter. Arizona was nevertheless able to go down the field for a 99-yard drive to take a 10-3 lead with 15 seconds left in the half.

The Steelers are also dealing with a potentially significant injury to their quarterback, as Kenny Pickett is questionable to return with an ankle issue.

According to multiple reporters on the scene, the game will be delayed until at least 3 p.m. ET.