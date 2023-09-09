Severe Weather Causes Plane to Flip at Lake Charles Airport

Severe weather led a small plane to flip at the Lake Charles Region Airport in Louisiana on Friday, September 8.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the area, alerting residents of strong winds and possible hail.

The thunderstorms downed trees and power lines across the area, leaving thousands without power, local news reported.

This footage by Steve Thompson, who owns an aviation company based at the airport, shows a small plane being flipped over by the strong winds. Credit: Steve Thompson via Storyful