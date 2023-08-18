Severe Thunderstorms Lash Rhode Island

Severe thunderstorms brought heavy rain and strong winds to northern Rhode Island on Friday, August 18.

The National Weather Service (NWS) also issued a tornado warning for parts of northern Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts on Friday. The mayor of Johnston, a town near Providence, confirmed a tornado touched down in the town, but the NWS had not confirmed it by the time of writing.

This footage tweeted by @sheila19801987 shows the moment a rainstorm hits East Providence.

Earlier on Friday, tornado sirens went off in Providence, previously verified footage showed. Credit: @sheila19801987 via Storyful