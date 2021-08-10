Severe thunderstorm threat spans Ontario as uncomfortably hot temperatures soar

Heat warnings are beginning to expand across parts of southern Ontario, as daytime highs soar into the 30s, feeling closer to 40 with the humidex. This could actually end up being the hottest week of the summer so far as temperatures continue to climb. The heat is helping to set up the risk for severe thunderstorms across the region Tuesday, a setup that is also occurring in the northwest due to a warm front trekking through. The threat for storms will redevelop through the end of the work week, as this stagnant and hot pattern remains locked in. More on the heat and storm risks below, plus a look at when some relief arrives.

TUESDAY: WIDESPREAD SEVERE THUNDERSTORM THREAT SPANS ONTARIO

After severe storms made their way through parts of northern and southern Ontario Monday, much of the province will see the threat return once again on Tuesday. For some parts of the southwest, early morning storms actually prompted a severe thunderstorm warning for the Chatham area before 6 a.m., with special weather statements covering the Windsor, London and Kitchener regions as well. The warnings were dropped about an hour later, though a widespread risk will persist throughout the day.

"A developing pattern change continues to drive hot, humid, and stormy conditions in Ontario, as a trough digging in over Hudson Bay helps pump tropical air northward into eastern Canada," says Michael Carter, a meteorologist at The Weather Network.

The risk for severe thunderstorms will stretch from just north of the shores of Lake Superior into northeastern Manitoba, with Kenora just outside of it. The front is expected to push further into northwestern Ontario, potentially setting off severe thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening hours. The main hazards will be large hail, strong wind gusts and heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, in the south, a trough and instability from the heat and humidity will be the trigger mechanisms for the widespread thunderstorm chance on Tuesday. The severe threat will encompass a large swath extending from the southwest into cottage country and parts of eastern Ontario, spilling over into western Quebec, as well.

The timing of the potential thunderstorms will vary depending on where you are, with the risk for heavy downpours and hail thanks to the unstable moisture-laden atmosphere. There is even a chance for supercell development in eastern areas and in parts of cottage country.

HEAT, HUMIDITY LOCKS IN ACROSS THE SOUTH, ANOTHER LATE-WEEK CHANCE OF STORMS

In addition to the storms, hazardous heat will continue across the region, with temperatures near or above 30°C and feels-like values sitting around 40. The hottest temperatures are expected in southwestern and eastern sections of the province.

Wednesday will see the heat and humidex values further increase across southern Ontario, with the Niagara region and Greater Toronto Area seeing 30-degree daytime highs and feels-like values exceeding 40. Just to put it into perspective, Toronto’s hottest day so far this year was June 6, which saw a daytime high of 33.8°C.

The threat for storms will also redevelop on Wednesday, as this stagnant pattern continues.

Beyond, a cold front is expected to move through southern Ontario late week, bringing the risk for thunderstorms and torrential downpours. However, timing of it is still uncertain -- either Thursday night or Friday morning, so there's low confidence as to whether Friday will still be muggy versus cooler temperatures and less humid conditions.

Regardless, a pleasant weekend is expected across the region with abundant sunshine, low humidity and comfortable temperatures, as the heat and humidity shift east into Atlantic Canada. Fair weather and a warming trend are forecast for early next week.

TIPS FOR KEEPING COOL IN THE HEAT

Keep the heat in mind as you plan your week. Prepare to limit outdoor activity and make arrangements to keep cool.

During a heat event, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) says the risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

Watch for the effects of heat illness: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions

Check on older family, friends and neighbours. Make sure they are cool and drinking water

Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle

Also consider these tips to staying cool including eating spicy foods, taking vitamins, stay in the shade, consider hot over cold drinks, and avoid dark clothing.

Check back as we continue to monitor the forecast in southern Ontario.