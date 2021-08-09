Severe storms possible on the Prairies on Monday as cooler air pushes east

The cooldown that kept parts of Alberta in the teens on Sunday will continue pushing east across the Prairies as we head into Monday. Severe thunderstorms are possible in parts of Manitoba and northwestern Ontario during the day on Monday. More on Monday’s severe threat and beyond, below.

MONDAY: STORM THREAT SHIFTS EAST AS COOLER AIR PUSHES ACROSS PRAIRIES

Thunderstorms are possible on Monday across a wide swath of the southern Prairies, stretching from southern Saskatchewan through northwestern Ontario. Regina, Winnipeg, and Thunder Bay could all see some active weather as the storms bubble up.

monday risk pr

The cold front responsible for the Prairies’ latest cooldown will continue pushing east into northwestern Ontario during the day on Monday. This front will collide with warm, unstable air and trigger a round of strong to severe thunderstorms across the region.

Farther west, a warm front will approach the international border from the south during the day on Monday, potentially kicking off some thunderstorms in southern portions of Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

The strongest thunderstorms could bring a risk for damaging wind gusts, small hail, and heavy rainfall.

monday temps

Elsewhere, it’s going to be a pretty nice day on the Prairies. Temperatures will bounce back above seasonal in much of Alberta, with Calgary and Edmonton both expecting highs in the upper 20s on Monday afternoon.

Cooler temperatures will finally push east through Saskatchewan and Manitoba, with Regina struggling to climb out of the teens for the first time in more than a month.

THE WEEK AHEAD: TEMPERATURES WARM UP IN THE WEST AS A HEAT WAVE BUILDS

Much of Alberta will see above-seasonal temperatures throughout the week as a ridge of high pressure builds over Western Canada and brings another extreme heat event to British Columbia.

Off to the east, the thermometer will feel a bit like a seesaw this week. Temperatures will hover a few degrees on either side of seasonal throughout the week in parts of Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

Another system could move through the region by mid-week, potentially bringing some relief to areas experiencing wildfires.

Check back for the latest forecast across Western Canada.