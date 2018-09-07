Severe rain and wind expected when Steelers visit Cleveland on Sunday

Thursday night’s lightning delay in Philadelphia won’t be the only severe weather facing the NFL in Week One.

In Cleveland, a torrential downpour and high winds are expected on Sunday afternoon when the Steelers visit the Browns. Cleveland meteorologist Jeff Tanchak said it’s going to be miserable at FirstEnergy Stadium.

“All day Sunday and Sunday night we are looking at continuous heavy rain. Winds will be gusting up to 40 mph at times,” Tanchak said. “I have not seen a worse weather forecast for a Browns game in the almost 16 years I have been here and that includes snow events. I have no idea how they will be able to play football or how people will be able to sit in that stadium and watch a game.”

The NFL has confirmed it is monitoring the weather forecast in Cleveland. If there is lightning in the area, the NFL will delay the game. Heavy rain and wind alone are usually not enough to cause a delay.