Several UGA transfers shine in CFB Week 1

The Georgia Bulldogs gained and lost a bunch of talent via the NCAA transfer portal this offseason. The transfer portal saw record numbers of activity.

Georgia gained key players Arik Gilbert, Tykee Smith and Derion Kendrick. At the same time, UGA lost Demetris Robertson, Jermaine Johnson, Tyrique Stevenson and many more.

It will be interesting to see if Georgia’s gains from the transfer portal outweigh their loses at the end of the 2021 college football season.

What former Georgia Bulldogs made the biggest impact for their new teams?

Florida State defensive end Jermaine Johnson

Florida State defensive end Jermaine Johnson II played well against Notre Dame. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Jermaine Johnson transferred from UGA to get more playing time. He shined for Florida State and is one of its best defenders. The Seminoles leaned on Johnson, who recorded 1.5 sacks and seven tackles, to solidify their pass rush. Johnson's presence will be missed in Athens. Johnson certainly has a larger role with the Seminoles. FSU lost 41-38 to Notre Dame in overtime on Sunday night.

Ole Miss defensive back Otis Reese

Mississippi Rebels quarterback Matt Corral and defensive back Otis Reese celebrate after a victory against the Louisville Cardinals in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Ole Miss Rebels defense looked much more impressive to start this season against Louisville. Defensive back Otis Reese, a former Georgia player, is in his second year with the program. Reese finished with eight total tackles. Reese was ineligible last season until Ole Miss' final three games. It is good to see him back on the field.

Miami Hurricanes defensive back Tyrique Stevenson

Alabama Crimson Tide running back Jase McClellan is knocked out of bounds by Miami Hurricanes cornerback Tyrique Stevenson. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Alabama Crimson Tide dominated Tyrique Stevenson and the Miami Hurricanes in Week 1. Stevenson wanted to be closer to home and elected to transfer to Miami from Georgia this offseason. The former UGA defensive back totaled nine tackles against Alabama. The Georgia Bulldog defense did not miss Stevenson against Clemson as much as many thought.

