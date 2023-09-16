Several Topeka schools capture big wins on the football fields Friday

A couple of nail-biters led Topeka-area teams into Week 3 of the regular high school football season.

Seaman at Shawnee Heights drew the largest crowds seen in Shawnee County this fall, as 5A rivals prepared to go head-to-head. Seaman pulled ahead in the first half, but the T-Birds came back during the fourth quarter to tie the game.

The Vikings’ efforts fell short, with Shawnee Heights winning 33-30 in overtime and handing the Vikes their first loss of the season.

Seaman junior quarterback Max Huston (7) looks for a route through Shawnee Heights players in the first quarter of Friday's game.

The showdown between 2A Silver Lake and 1A St. Mary’s was up for grabs Friday. St. Mary’s came away from last week’s painful 6-32 loss to Rock Creek, while Silver Lake had a similarly rough Week 2, falling to Hayden 7-56.

With both teams looking to turn the season around, Friday’s game ended with the Eagles claiming victory 29-28.

Here are all of your local football scores for this week:

Topeka High (0-3) vs. Liberal (3-0): Liberal 51, Topeka High 13.

Seaman (2-1) @ Shawnee Heights (3-0): Shawnee Heights 33, Seaman 30.

Seaman senior wide receiver Callen Barta (6) is tackled in the end zone by Shawnee Heights senior defensive back Jordan Armbruster (11) to score the first touchdown in the first quarter of Friday's game.

Topeka West (0-3) vs. DeSoto (2-1): DeSoto 59, Topeka West 0.

Silver Lake (1-2) @ St. Mary’s (0-3): Silver Lake 29, St. Mary’s 28.

Hayden (3-0) @ Rossville (1-2): Hayden 42, Rossville 23.

Highland Park (3-0) @ KC Sumner (0-3): Highland Park 26, KC Sumner 13.

Washburn Rural (3-0) @ KC Piper (1-2): Washburn Rural 51, KC Piper 15.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Several Topeka schools capture big wins on the football fields Friday