Several top recruits, including 5-star QB, visit Georgia football
The Georgia Bulldogs hosted numerous elite football recruits over the first weekend of February. Georgia, which has signed the No. 1 recruiting class in 2024, is primarily focused on future recruits in the class of 2025 and 2026. However, the Bulldogs still may be looking to sign a three-star wide receiver in the 2024 cycle in Jeremy Bell. Bell is an in-state recruit that recently received a scholarship offer from Georgia on Jan. 28.
The headlining player to visit Georgia was five-star Carrollton quarterback Julian Lewis. Lewis, who is committed to USC, checked out a Georgia basketball game and spent time with head coach Kirby Smart. The Bulldogs hosted over a dozen top recruits and are looking to continue their recruiting dominance.
What recruits visited Georgia football over the past weekend?
Three-star class of 2024 wide receiver Jeremy Bell
— Jeremy "flight" Bell Jr⭐️ (@Jeremy_Bell11) February 5, 2024
Five-star quarterback Julian Lewis visits Georgia
Had a great time today visiting @GeorgiaFootball @KirbySmartUGA @CoachMikeBobo @DellMcGee @Coach_Gummy @logen_reed @angelakirkk pic.twitter.com/5cdn6bObHW
— Julian "Ju Ju" Lewis QB (@JuJuLewis10) February 3, 2024
Lewis, a USC commitment, recently reclassified to the class of 2025. Lewis is a priority recruit for Georgia. We have more coverage of his visit to Georgia.
4-Star OT Nick Brooks visited UGA
How about them dawgs 🐶? Had a great time this weekend !! @DawgNation #GoDawgs @KirbySmartUGA @SSearels pic.twitter.com/V3H8Ofk3r3
— Nick Brooks (@nicolai_brooks) February 5, 2024
4-Star athlete Trystan Haynes checked out Georgia
I had a Great Time At @GeorgiaFootball Yesterday. I Wanted to Thank Everyone for Having me Down @KirbySmartUGA @CoachDee_UGA @Coach_TRob @CAHS_FOOTBALL17 pic.twitter.com/DdiEFwhFKx
— Trystan Haynes (@Haynes5Trystan) February 4, 2024
4-Star edge rusher Darren Ikinnagbon visits Athens
Had a Great Visit at Georgia this past weekend!!!#GoDawgs @CoachBGGrant @CoachDiribe96 @KirbySmartUGA pic.twitter.com/XaEInGYJJx
— Darren Ikinnagbon (@AceSZNF) February 5, 2024
Four-star 2025 tight end Marshall Pritchett checked out Georgia
Had a great time @GeorgiaFootball Saturday! Thank you @coach_thartley @ImClayJames 🐶! pic.twitter.com/nHLPZbJEXR
— Marshall Pritchett 2025 (@MarshallPritch) February 5, 2024
Four-star WR Taylor Talyn visits UGA
Kennesaw Mountain WR Nalin Scott visits Georgia
Had an amazing time in Athens today can’t wait to get back‼️ @coach_thartley @KMHS_FootballGa @Coach_King01 @KirbySmartUGA @CoachCarmean @ChadSimmons_ @JeremyO_Johnson pic.twitter.com/8T7J8FgK7v
— Nalin Scott (@NalinScott) February 3, 2024
2027 wide receiver Ethan Feaster visited Georgia
— Ethan “Boobie” Feaster ✞ (@BoobieFeaster23) February 4, 2024
Former Alabama commit Zion Grady (five-star recruit)
Great day in Athens!! @KirbySmartUGA @CoachDiribe96 @UGAfootballLive @FSFJasonDC @ALLGASATHLETES @EHS__Football pic.twitter.com/siAyODR0Mk
— Zion (Ziggy) Grady🦍 (@GradyZion) February 4, 2024
2026 Carrollton WR Ryan Mosley visited Georgia
Trojans in the Dawg Palace‼️Enjoyed every minute of it Thank you @UGAAthletics @GeorgiaFootball @KirbySmartUGA @CoachBmac_ @CoachGeeez @CoachMikeBobo The Fellas @ShamarArnoux @JuJuLewis10 pic.twitter.com/g1sDA7ujlt
— Ryan Mosley | 6’3 | 198 | WR |FS |ATH‼️C/o 2026 (@ryanMosley0) February 4, 2024
Running back Bo Jackson
I was able to spend the day with @GeorgiaFootball @CoachGeeez @DellMcGee @KirbySmartUGA
Thanks for all the Southern Hospitality pic.twitter.com/13zc5UojAd
— Bo Jackson (@BoJackson2025) February 4, 2024
Bo Jackson recently received a scholarship offer from Georgia football.
2026 Athlete Kaiden Prothro
Had an amazing time at @GeorgiaFootball thank you @coach_thartley @KirbySmartUGA @CoachMikeBobo for having me and showing me an awesome time!! @bowdonrecruits @Coachkdantzler @Rbcoachdgraham @NwGaFootball @JeremyO_Johnson pic.twitter.com/ty8SXYBud8
— Kaiden Prothro (@ProthroKaiden) February 4, 2024
4-Star edge Mariyon Dye
Appreciate the love!!🙌🏾@KirbySmartUGA @CoachPTracy @CoachDiribe96 @GeorgiaFootball pic.twitter.com/aXEcV0Zfmo
— Mariyon Dye ✞ (@MariyonDye) February 3, 2024
4-Star UGA commit Ethan Barbour
Four-star UGA tight end commit Ethan Barbour visited Georgia. Barbour committed to Georgia in Sept. 2023.
2025 WR Sam Turner checks out UGA, plans to return
Thanks to @GeorgiaFootball for amazing time today!! Will be back this spring🔴⚫️ #GoDawgs @KirbySmartUGA @CoachBmac_ @mb_3three @SWD_FB @MOMINTOFTRUTH @benjaminwolk @JedMay_ @JeremyO_Johnson @TomLoy247 @Andrew_Ivins @ChadSimmons_ @DHill39 @Coach1Coleman @Tatwru @QuincyLCarter pic.twitter.com/i9SoSNK5k6
— Sam Turner (@yksam17) February 3, 2024