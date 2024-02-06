Several top recruits, including 5-star QB, visit Georgia football

The Georgia Bulldogs hosted numerous elite football recruits over the first weekend of February. Georgia, which has signed the No. 1 recruiting class in 2024, is primarily focused on future recruits in the class of 2025 and 2026. However, the Bulldogs still may be looking to sign a three-star wide receiver in the 2024 cycle in Jeremy Bell. Bell is an in-state recruit that recently received a scholarship offer from Georgia on Jan. 28.

The headlining player to visit Georgia was five-star Carrollton quarterback Julian Lewis. Lewis, who is committed to USC, checked out a Georgia basketball game and spent time with head coach Kirby Smart. The Bulldogs hosted over a dozen top recruits and are looking to continue their recruiting dominance.

What recruits visited Georgia football over the past weekend?

Three-star class of 2024 wide receiver Jeremy Bell

Five-star quarterback Julian Lewis visits Georgia

Lewis, a USC commitment, recently reclassified to the class of 2025. Lewis is a priority recruit for Georgia. We have more coverage of his visit to Georgia.

4-Star OT Nick Brooks visited UGA

4-Star athlete Trystan Haynes checked out Georgia

4-Star edge rusher Darren Ikinnagbon visits Athens

Four-star 2025 tight end Marshall Pritchett checked out Georgia

Four-star WR Taylor Talyn visits UGA

Kennesaw Mountain WR Nalin Scott visits Georgia

2027 wide receiver Ethan Feaster visited Georgia

Former Alabama commit Zion Grady (five-star recruit)

2026 Carrollton WR Ryan Mosley visited Georgia

Running back Bo Jackson

Bo Jackson recently received a scholarship offer from Georgia football.

2026 Athlete Kaiden Prothro

4-Star edge Mariyon Dye

4-Star UGA commit Ethan Barbour

Four-star UGA tight end commit Ethan Barbour visited Georgia. Barbour committed to Georgia in Sept. 2023.

2025 WR Sam Turner checks out UGA, plans to return

